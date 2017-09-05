Insolvency: As builders go under, govt looks to ease homebuyers' pain

The Central government is mulling ways to ensure homebuyers receive their dues as insolvency proceedings are initiated against more real estate companies on the lines of those against Jaypee Infratech. This is being done keeping in mind that the salaried middle class, who invest their life’s savings in these houses, constitute a vocal constituency. A corporate affairs ministry official said homebuyers would be placed above bankers in insolvency cases. The government wanted to ensure that homebuyers did not have to take a haircut, the official ...