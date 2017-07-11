Insolvency heat: Lanco encashes suppliers' bank guarantees

The insolvency move of bankers has created a ripple effect in the industry with Lanco Infratech, one of the companies in the Reserve Bank of India’s action list of 12, encashing bank guarantees of its suppliers. A similar predicament is faced by steel companies whose suppliers and customers both have rushed panic messages to them. Business Standard has reviewed letters written by Lanco to bankers of about half a dozen companies for encashing guarantees. Most of these suppliers like Pentair, Vaas, Intervalve, Kelvion and Emerson are not very big companies and the amount ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?