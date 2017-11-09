Insolvency process: Shut out dubious promoters, says Sajjan Jindal

A day after regulations made it tougher for promoters to buy back their undergoing insolvency, Chairman urged authorities not to allow filing of company rehabilitation plans by dubious promoters, especially in order to prevent misuse of Code.



“Dubious promoters should not be allowed to submit the rehabilitation plan to prevent misuse of the IBC. Also, the bidding criteria should be spelt out explicitly before inviting the bids. This will avoid likely litigation,” tweeted on Wednesday.

has been quite vocal recently over the ongoing process at (NCLT). Of the 12 identified for insolvency by a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directive, five belong to the steel sector.

Of the five, Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel has bid for two: Monnet Ispat and Bhushan Steel. Mumbai-based JSW Steel is looking to grow its capacity to 40 million tonnes per annum from 18 mtpa at present. So far, it has largely grown its capacity inorganically. At present, Bhushan Steel has an annual capacity of around 5.6 million tonnes, while Monnet Ispat holds 1.5 mtpa.

The government on Tuesday said the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process Regulations provide for more stringent scrutiny of resolution applicants before their plan is considered by the committee of creditors. The amendment is aimed at ensuring that “as part of due diligence, before approval of a resolution plan, the antecedents, creditworthiness and credibility of a resolution applicant, including of promoters, are taken into account by the committee of creditors,” the Insolvency and Board of India said on Tuesday.

Last month, reports said Essar Group had submitted an expression of interest for Essar Steel, one of the NCLT-listed Meanwhile, globally, promoters can bid for their own undergoing insolvency, said experts.

On Monday, Rajnish Kumar, chairman, State Bank of India, had clarified that legally, promoters of NCLT-listed are within their right to participate in the bidding process. “Ethically I don’t know, but legally they are within their rights to participate,” Kumar had said.

With his tweet, has waged a war of words on promoters aiming to bid for their NCLT-listed Last week, had said that shares of NCLT-listed should be suspended in line with global practice to avert speculation in the market.

