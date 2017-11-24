Insolvency: Promoters have put their lives into these firms, says Singal

As details of amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code came to light, Bhushan Steel’s promoter Neeraj Singal, whose eligibility for submitting a resolution proposal is now under a cloud, tells Ishita Ayan Dutt in an interview why promoters should be allowed to bid and what the bidding criteria should be.

Edited excerpts: What do you think of the clause that bars promoters whose accounts have been classified as non-performing assets (NPAs) for a period of one year or more from submitting a resolution plan? A company becomes an NPA and only then goes to the ...