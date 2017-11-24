Insolvency resolution: Bidding for Monnet Ispat delayed again

The financial bidding for Monnet Ispat, the first of the stressed steel companies to go on sale, has been put on hold for a second time as bidders sought clarity on income tax (I-T) liabilities. The bids were due on Monday. The bidders are worried that the I-T department would levy a tax on the haircut and interest foregone by the lenders on these assets once a new owner takes over the company, said a source.

“The bidders sought clarity on the tax tangle to make their own calculations to ascribe a value to the assets,” said a banker. The bidding was put on hold ...