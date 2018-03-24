Insolvency resolution: BPCL sole qualified bidder for Nagarjuna Oil

-
ALSO READApplications invited for investors to revive Nagarjuna Oil Investors eye Nagarjuna Oil Corporation for insolvency resolution bid NCLT's resolution professional calls for investors to revive Nagarjuna Oil BPCL to participate in insolvency process for Nagarjuna Oil corp NCLT grants 90-day lifeline to Nagarjuna Oil Corp for insolvency resolution
-
Public sector oil marketing company BPCL was the sole qualified bidder for Nagarjuna Oil Corporation (NOC), under IBC. The committee of creditors appointed by the NCLT met on Friday in Chennai to consider the bids of BPCL, a Maharatna PSU, and Citax Ventures, UK, promoted by S G Srinivas, who earlier as the promoter of Netoil, failed to bring in funds to revive NOC . Sources close to the development said BPCL was the only one to submit the bid security of Rs 100 million.
The resolution professional was not immediately available for comment. Sources also BPCL made it clear that it was not proposing to acquire the entire company.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU