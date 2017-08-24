Insurers close doors on GM cars, to affect thousands of Chevrolet owners

In a move that will affect several thousands of Chevrolet car owners in the country, leading insurance companies are learnt to have stopped offering covers to cars manufactured by General Motors beyond the first few years. Government-owned New India Assurance Company has said in a recent circular that Chevrolet models would become “obsolete”, as its manufacturer has decided to stop sales in the country. Accordingly, the firm has advised all its branches and offices to stop giving insurance covers to these cars beyond three years with immediate effect. American ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?