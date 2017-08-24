Insurers close doors on GM cars, to affect thousands of Chevrolet owners

In a move that will affect several thousands of Chevrolet car owners in the country, leading insurance companies are learnt to have stopped offering covers to cars manufactured by General Motors beyond the first few years. Government-owned New India Assurance Company has said in a recent circular that Chevrolet models would become “obsolete”, as its manufacturer has decided to stop sales in the country. Accordingly, the firm has advised all its branches and offices to stop giving insurance covers to these cars beyond three years with immediate effect. American ...