Vodafone-Idea merger: Intensity of competition in telecom industry to fall

The proposed merger moves in the telecom sector are expected to lead to less competitive intensity over the medium term. There are plans for Vodafone and Idea to merge; Reliance Communications, Aircel and MTS are also in the process of doing so. This would mean three major players (Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and Reliance Jio) accounting for a little over 90% of subscriber and revenue market shares in 2018, leading to better pricing power, feel analysts. Any merger is expected to take at least a year to fructify. Says Manoj Behera of PhillipCapital: “While ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?