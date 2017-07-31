InterGlobe Aviation Q1 net up 37% on higher passenger revenue

Ltd, owner of India's largest airline IndiGo, posted a 37 per cent increase in quarterly profit on Monday, helped by higher passenger revenue.

The company said its profit was Rs 811 crore ($126.42 million) in the first quarter ended June 30, compared with Rs 592 crore a year earlier.

Passenger revenue rose 27.9 per cent to Rs 5,078 crore in the quarter, InterGlobe said.

