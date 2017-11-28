Intex ELYT Dual with dual selfie cameras launched at Rs 6,999

Domestic smartphone maker Intex launched its new with dual selfie cameras on Tuesday. The phone is priced at Rs 6,999, keeping in mind its target of providing a range of features in a budget phone. The device is available in two colours: Champagne and Black.



Intex ELYT Dual with a 5-inch HD IPS display is supported with a 2.5D curved glass, sports dual-front cameras (8 MP+2 MP) and an 8 MP rear camera with flash. The device is available on both online and offline portals. This, in turn, emphasises on the features and technologies introduced in enhancing the



Business Standard.

“We promise you that ‘ELYT Dual’ is the best dual-camera smartphone in the sub 7k category for the Indian consumers,” Ishita Bansal, Product Head-Mobiles, Intex Technologies told

The smartphone comes as a new addition to the ELYT series with earlier versions such as ELYT E-7 and E-1.



The USP of the phone is definitely the dual and thus, the device sports a myriad of photo features that are quite rare in other budget phones at this price.



There are some key camera features that come with the phone such as ‘Bokeh Effect’, ‘Background Change Effect’, “3D noise reduction (3D NR)”, Audio Pics that allow a user to add audio up to — 10 seconds post a click — among several other filters. The device is also equipped with “Spy Cam” that allows users to take pictures discreetly and saving the picture directly in the gallery without anyone’s knowledge.



Another feature “Dermabrasion” enables the user to remove uneven lines scars and even acne from the skin.



The 4G-Volte smartphone is powered by 1.3 GHz quad-core processor and 32-bit Quad Core Spreadtrum 9,850 chipset and coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM that is expandable up to 128GB.



Apart from that, the device comes with 2,400mAh battery and runs Android 7.0 OS Nougat. However, according to the makers, the chipset upgrade would also reflect an upgrade to the latest Android Oreo OS sometime in the next year.