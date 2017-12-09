Intex LED: Affordable device, great picture

Domestic electronic brand Intex Technologies recently launched its 55-inch full-HD LED TV, priced at Rs 78,999 — much higher than its previous models, which were priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 30,000. Then again, where would you find a cheap LED? Most models in the market come with a price tag of almost Rs 1 lakh. With minimalist design, available only in black, it will appeal to some.

It has all the relevant ports, and stands quite easily. If you want to mount it on the wall, you might need to get brackets. It is a competent design, but does not exactly stand ...