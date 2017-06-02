Intex targets Rs 520-crore sales with 25 new mobile phone launches

Home-grown manufacturer Technologies (India ) Ltd has set a target of Rs 520 crore with launch of 25 new handsets lined up over the next three months.



The new models to be launched between June and August comprise 16 and nine The smart devices will be 4G-compliant and will be priced in the range of Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000. The will be priced between Rs 700 and Rs 1,000.

"We have set a monthly target of 350,000 to 400,000 units of that will be launched in the next three months, besides 800,000 to 1 million The average selling price (ASP) is fixed at Rs 820 for features phones and Rs 5,500 for smartpones", said Sharad Agarwal, product head, Technologies.

He said the company had set a target of Rs 400 crore for the and Rs 120 crore for

The company will Rs 100 crore in research & development, marketing and product development.

intends to export Rs 300-crore and Rs 150-crore feature devices in the next three months.

The company has stopped the manufacturing of 3G phones. The new phones will be exported to countries like Kazakhstan, Russia, Sri Lanka, West Asia, Bangladesh and Spain, Agarwal added. The new devices would be completely assembled in India at the company's facilities.

Agarwal was in Bhubaneswar to launch the Aqua A4 smartphone, priced at Rs 4,199. The company claims this is the cheapest smartphone running on the latest Android 7 operating system. The 4G-VoLTE smartphone has an inbuilt 8GB ROM with an expandable memory of up to 64GB. The device is powered by a 1750 mAh battery that allows users to talk up to six hours with a standby time up to 250 hours. also intends to export the Aqua A4 model to different countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, Russia and Kazakhstan.