Handset maker Intex to launch flagship models by Diwali

Technologies, one of the leading companies, will be launching various flagship models around Diwali. “The company has planned to introduce 8-10 models by Diwali in the market,” Sharad Agrawal, product manager of Technologies, said.

The new products would be the flagship models of the company, he added.

Agrawal said he cannot share the details of products as the company was all set to launch the new range of handsets. “The flagship models would be other than the 24 models that [the] company had planned to introduce in the present quarter of the fiscal,” he added.

Technologies is also strengthening its export portfolio and entering new markets. Agrawal said the phones would be soon available in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) as all official formalities had been completed.

The CIS was formed after the dissolution of the former Soviet Union, now called Russia, in 1991. At its conception, it consisted of ten former Soviet Republics: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

The company on Friday launched the fast charging smartphone in the Chhattisgarh market. Besides other features, the device comes encircled with impressive value-added services for users. One major feature is the automatic QR Code scanner and shows the relevant information with buttons for the next steps to be taken.

Another one is miFon security, which is a 9 in 1 security suite, providing outstanding security features like lost phone tracker that works even when there is no phone data, missing phone siren, antivirus and data backup and even clicks selfie of the thief and emails the owner.