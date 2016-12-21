Intex to launch new 4G handsets offering free voice calls till March

Home grown consumer durable and electronics firm is planning to launch its new 4G phone series after Infocomm decided to extend its free voice calling service till March, 2017.

Users of the new 4G-enabled series can avail the free voice calling service for another 3 months on Reliance Jio's network.

According to recent media reports, is also preparing to launch its own series of 4G-enabled phones that will cost below Rs 1,000 and provide unlimited voice and video calling facility to its users.

Feature phones have a tremendous appeal in the Indian rural market, which the companies including Reliance have been trying to tap by launching phones with 4G VoLTE capabilities.

"We are in discussions to launch 4G feature phone in the market while many other brands have also been working on bar phones with 4G technology. There is a clear advantage for the customer so the companies have been taking steps accordingly," said Nidhi Markanday, Director and Business Head of Consumer Durables and IT accessories, Intex.

The Indian consumer electronics major has a 10 per cent market share in the mobile phone segment with feature phones contributing 65 per cent of its total sales.

The company has sold 20 million handsets as of November this year.Out of the total handsets sold, 14.6 millon were feature phones. Last year, the company had sold 19.8 million handsets, out of which 12.60 million were feature phones.

currently sells a little over 30 models in the smartphone category and has as many as 60 more models in feature phone segment in India.

While 90 per cent of its smartphones are 4G-enabled, the company is now planning to launch new 4G feature phones to gain from recent developments. At present, the cost of an smartphone will range between Rs 3,500 and Rs 5,800. Meanwhile, feature phone are priced at around Rs 800.

Intex, which had tied up with for all its smartphone models, has also entered into another tie-up offering free call duration to its costumers this month.

Speaking about the impact of demonetisation on the mobile phones segment, Markanday said: "There is a 40-45 per cent decline in overall business, including the mobile phones segment due to which we had to cut down one shift at our Greater Noida plant."

The company, however, hoped to end the financial year with a revenue growth of 6,400 crore.