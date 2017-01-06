Investments slow down in conventional power

In its draft National Electricity Plan, the (CEA) makes an interesting observation on peak power demand to be half of the installed generation capacity by 2022. Low demand is now haunting every part of the power supply chain – from generation to equipments, transmission and accessibility to power. One of the leading infrastructure sectors stands at the helm of nil investment except for some green shoots in clean energy.

Dead-end for thermal power?

Since the NDA government came to power, there has not been any announcement calling for investment in conventional power generation. The near future also looks bleak, if the government estimates on power demand are to be believed.

“The government has recently said it wishes to increase the per capita electricity consumption to 1200 units per person. Economy would, however, not grow in double digit as estimated by the current government and industrial growth would be business as usual or may be muted,” said a senior executive.

The government expects the (PLF) or operating ratio of thermal plants to come down to around 55 per cent in five years from the current 69 per cent. “If renewable capacity comes up as envisaged, I think we are comfortable with a PLF around 50 per cent,” said a senior power ministry official.

Close to 50,000 Mw coal based capacity is under construction, out of which 20,000 Mw is being built by alone. The project pipeline for the private sector is almost empty post 2017. Also there is likely to be considerable slippage in capacity addition target in respect of hydro and nuclear in the period. During the first three years of the period, the private sector has contributed 63 per cent to the record total capacity addition of 57,719 MW.

With no state coming forward to sign long-term (PPAs), these investment are likely to be hit. The last PPA that was signed was by Uttar Pradesh in 2016 when tariffs touched Rs 5 per unit. Before that in 2014, the tariff was close to Rs 3.9 per unit. Debt ridden state owned power distribution companies are fund crunched to purchase surplus power.

“My current capacity is not finding takers and PLF continues to fall. So how can I invest more? There is no positive projection on power demand and distribution reforms are yet to fructify. I am assuming a three year down cycle, at least,” said CEO of a leading private power generating company.

The increasing risk in long term power sale is pushing the developers to sell in spot market at half the tariff they quote in bidding for PPAs. This has led to spot power prices spiralling down to Rs 2 per unit.

Grids of change?

To turn around the ailing power distribution sector, the Centre announced a newfangled reforms scheme – Ujwal Assurance Yojana (UDAY). Till yet 18 states have joined the scheme agreeing to improve their beleaguered financial and commercial status.

These are now facing cash crunch with financing linked to their operational status. As per estimates by rating agency Crisil, require capital investment of approx Rs 3 lakh crore from FY16 to FY19 out of which 50 per cent is tied up.

“The have to bring down AT&C losses from 24 per cent to 15 per cent by FY19. Even 1 per cent default would result in accumulated unfunded cash loss of Rs 20,000 crore. At least 4 per cent in power tariff would help achieve revenue neutrality,” said Vivek Sharma, Director and Practice Leader – Energy and Natural Resources Infrastructure Advisory, CRISIL.

None of the biggest defaulters till yet are on target to reduce their losses. Power demand from states is expected to remain low and has already pushed the Centre to bring down the power demand projection to 235 Gw by 2022 from earlier projected 289 Gw.

To make affordable power accessible, the government hailed transmission as the next sunrise sector but private investment is still not worth boasting. CEA estimates that transmission would attract close to Rs 2.6 lakh crore of investment. Till December 2016, Rs 54,806 crore has been total value of projects offered to private sector in 2.5 years, against the Centre’s announcement of Rs 1 lakh crore of projects to be offered to private investors.

“Prospects for private sector are less. Neither centre nor the states are offering transmission projects through competitive bids to implement projects faster and at a lesser costs. The state PSU continues to control close to 97 per cent market in allocated transmission projects without considerations of cost and time. for instance improved efficiency following competition from respective private sector. The same environment needs to be created in power transmission to ensure success of distribution reforms,” said a senior analyst based in Delhi.

Going green & efficient

currently seems like one of the brighter options with tenders being issued by centre and states both. In a calculation done by Bridge to India, the country added total capacity of 4.9 GW (estimated), crossing the 10 Gw cumulative installed capacity mark. The total new tenders floated were 9 Gw of grid connected projects including 900 Mw for rooftop systems.

“We expect total new capacity addition of over 9 GW (up 90 per cent over 2016) and up to 8 GW of new utility scale capacity allocation by NTPC, and states including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu,” said Bridge to India in its latest report.

The ambiguity over state’s power purchase from renewable sources and lack of PPAs might pose a sticker for the upcoming projects. Last calendar year, against the projects tendered by the Centre totalling 5,350 Mw, PPA was signed for 3,265 Mw.

The one mega programme that the sector is looking at is auction of wind energy projects for the first time in the history of the sector in the country. The tariff expected by the Centre is close to Rs 4 per unit, similar to received by projects in the past year.

With energy efficiency becoming the buzzword the highest investment made was by Limited (EESL). Till yet EESL has made cumulative investment of Rs 2270 crore in its LED and street lighting program. For the coming year EESL has raised debt of EUR 300 million from German national bank, KfW. Recently, approved a line of credit of $200 million and same amount of credit from World Bank.

In line with the climate change commitments, the union ministry of power is planning to shut down close to 6,000 Mw of power units owned by the state governments, which are older than 25 years. Also, would revamp 20,000 Mw of its old units. has been asked to sell its assets to lighten its balance sheets. These could open new investment avenues in the sector.