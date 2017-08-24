JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Infosys vs founders » News

NITI Aayog suggests break up of Coal India subsidiaries into separate arms
Business Standard

Investors are banking on Nilekani to restore Infosys' faltering culture

Nilekani's return as non-executive chairman is second time a co-founder has returned to help Infosys

Raghu Krishnan  |  Bengaluru 

With the Supreme Court ruling on the right to privacy, Nandan Nilekani, the czar of the Aadhar database that led to this case, would have been in the limelight for his opinion on the subject. Yet, this week, his credentials in conceptualising and building the Aadhar database are not the reason he finds himself the cynosure of all eyes. Instead, it is what others expect of him that makes him headline news — to step into the breach at Infosys, the company he co-founded in 1981 and headed from 2002 to 2007, following the ructions caused by the abrupt departure of the IT ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements