Investors are banking on Nilekani to restore Infosys' faltering culture

With the Supreme Court ruling on the right to privacy, Nandan Nilekani, the czar of the Aadhar database that led to this case, would have been in the limelight for his opinion on the subject. Yet, this week, his credentials in conceptualising and building the Aadhar database are not the reason he finds himself the cynosure of all eyes. Instead, it is what others expect of him that makes him headline news — to step into the breach at Infosys, the company he co-founded in 1981 and headed from 2002 to 2007, following the ructions caused by the abrupt departure of the IT ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?