Investors come out in support of Snapdeal 2.0

Some of the early stage investors in the online marketplace have come out in support of the decision by co-founders and to pull out of supposed merger with Flipkart.



While a host of minority shareholders, as well as early stage investor Kalaari Capital are displeased with the decision not go ahead with the merger, some such as have come out in full support for the co-founders.



"Nexus, as a long term shareholder, fully supports the 2.0 journey. We will continue to partner with the company to help achieve its goals," the venture capital fund said in a statement on Wednesday. During the five month long discussions for the sale of the e-commerce platform to Flipkart led by SoftBank Group, NVP has been one of the strongest allies of the co-founders, sources said.

Sources said that NVP along with the founders who in total have three votes in the board, vetoed against the deal every time there was a vote. While it is not clear if NVP would invest more in Bahl's new business plan, the venture capital fund would definitely have an advisory role in 2.0.

NVP holds 12.20 per cent stake in the and had invested around $12 million in the initial rounds. Not only this, Jasper Infotech Pvt Ltd, which owns e-commerce marketplace had in May this year received Rs 113 crore in funding from Bahl, Bansal and NVP to be infused into Unicommerce, a platform for e-commerce sellers to track orders across marketplaces.

Other than NVP, Snapdeal's earliest investor Glass came out in support of Bahl. Glass, a former Microsoft executive, sent an email to Bahl extending his support.

"Ten years ago, I believed in Kunal and Rohit's vision to create a successful company in India and was excited to be their very first investor. Today, I'm equally excited about the announcement introducing 2.0 and believe the future for is very bright and I'm thrilled to continue to be on this journey with them," he wrote in the mail.

When contacted, Bahl, in an email response, said it is great to see the continued support from shareholders like Kenneth, who has been an integral part of Snapdeal's journey. "Our team really appreciates the continued commitment of our shareholders to Snapdeal," he added.

There have been reports that Snapdeal's decision to walk away from the Flipkart deal and instead pursue an independent path has not gone down well with a section of shareholders.

According to media reports, Vani Kola, co-founder of Kalaari Capital had criticised the move. "I am extremely disappointed and shocked with the founders and their disregard for investors and the employees' interest," she was quoted as saying.

Minority shareholders who were promised 10x or 20x returns on their investments are also trying to find a way to get the deal back on the table. "Many and rallying up and want to approach the board and tell them to overturn the deal. If that does not work so they are planning to take a legal recourse," said a representative of one of the minority shareholders.

has a number of shareholders including Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, PremjiInvest, Ratan Tata, Foxconn, Temasek and BlackRock among others.

However, according to sources at Snapdeal, minority shareholders do not have any basis or say as the decision was taken by the board. "The shareholders do not have a vote or say in this," the person said.