Investors focus on long-dated options as 2019 election draw near

Prashasta Seth, chief executive officer at Asset Management, said he was hoping to raise around Rs 20 billion to Rs 30 billion in his new fund offer. However, not all of that money would be allocated to capturing The Capital Enhancer Fund will invest four to five per cent of its in put options, with an option of increasing this to up to 8 per cent.

"We will be investing in put options with an expiry of June 2019. There are many who would like to take exposure to equity. They are afraid of the uncertainty over the next year. This will allow them to do so while limiting their risk" he said.

While call options benefit buyers if the market rises, buying put options acts like insurance for their portfolio. Such protection from falling markets is more easily available for the short-term, say two or three months. Those who want to protect themselves from what might happen over the next year do so by investing in long-dated options.

This is more difficult to invest in since they are typically illiquid.

However, fund houses and other large entities can tie up with institutions who, for a fee, will act as a counterparty to put or call options which expire far in the future. They don't offer the service to small, retail But it is open to larger players who bring enough business to the table for it to be a profitable trade.

Activity is measured in terms of open interest in derivatives. The current open interest is 27.53 million for long-dated options on the benchmark

Vikas Jain, senior analyst at Reliance Securities says, "The activity has not yet picked up in June 2019 expiry compared to the buildup in contracts which will expire in December 2018. The positions built up in June 2019 could be because some are trying to hedge their overall exposure to the equity market and protecting themselves from a downside risk."

There has been similar build-up in options before, but the space is interesting to watch now because of the multiple events lined up over the next year.

“The world's biggest democratic elections (930 million voters) are 12 months away and the market is likely to start pricing in an outcome in the coming months….” noted foreign brokerage Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited in its April 16 India Strategy report authored by Equity Strategists Ridham Desai and Sheela Rathi.

The year ahead is also marked by multiple state elections. The American central bank is also expected to tighten liquidity conditions. This can have a negative impact on stock markets.

Motilal Oswal Securities Limited too highlighted the risks while pointing to an earnings recovery.

"Overall, we expect FY19 to kick-start earnings recovery for India, although the market is likely to be distracted by several macro factors along the way, such as the ongoing global trade conflict, the US Fed rate increase cycle, domestic equity flows and, last but not the least, the domestic political developments in an election-heavy year," said its April 9 India Strategy report.

Besides, the Union election’s outcome is still up for grabs despite recent improvements in the economy, according to Desai and Rathi.

“Growth has accelerated over the past few months, which puts the incumbent BJP-led in a good position for the 2019 elections. However, growth is not strong enough for this position to be totally secure,” they said.

Long-dated options may well gain more traction.