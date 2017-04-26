IOC gets green nod to revamp Bongaigaon refinery at Rs 4,185 crore

It will produce BS-VI grade fuels

State-owned Corp (IOC) has received green nod for upgradation of its for production of grade fuels in at a cost of Rs 4,185 crore.



The company wants to upgrade its (BGR) as the aims to implement fuel in the entire country from April 2020 to curb pollution. firms will have to be prepared to retail BS VI-compliant fuel by then.



BGR, the eighth operating refinery of IOC, is situated at Dhaligaon in Chirang district, 200 km west of Guwahati.



"The environment ministry after taking into account the recommendations of its expert appraisal committee has granted the environment clearance (EC) to for revamp of Bongaigaon refinery," a senior official told PTI.



The environment clearance is subject to certain specific and general conditions, he added.



According to the proposal, will increase the crude processing capacity from 2.35 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) to 2.7 MMTPA, Diesel Hydrotreating Unit (DHDT) capacity from 1.2 MMTPA to 1.8 MMTPA , CRU-MSQ revamp and setting up of a Selective De-sulfurisation Unit (SDS).



The proposed project will be carried out within the existing premises and it would cost about Rs 4,185 crore.



The compliant fuel will help bring down the Nitrogen Oxide emissions from diesel cars by 68 per cent and 25 per cent from petrol engine cars, the company said.



Besides, the project would also improve the smoke point of the kerosene stream from and help reduction in emissions, it added.

Press Trust of India