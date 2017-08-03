IOC Q1 net down 45% to Rs 4,549, GRM more than halves to $4.32

-
ALSO READHPCL Q4 net up 31% at Rs 1,819 cr on higher throughput, better sales Reliance Power Q1 net dips 32% owing to higher expenses RIL: Record refining margins boost Q1 RIL's Q1 net profit up 28% at Rs 9,108 cr on better refining, petchem biz HDFC Q1 net profit at Rs 1,556 cr; gross NPAs rise to 1.12%
-
Meanwhile, the company’s total income for the April to June quarter of the financial year zoomed 20 per cent to Rs 1,29,418.11 crore, compared to Rs 1,07,670.95 crore during the first quarter of 2016-17. The average gross refining margin (GRM) for the quarter under review stood at $4.32 per barrel, while the GRM for April to June 2016-17 was $9.98 per barrel.
During the first quarter domestic product sales saw a marginal increase 20.736 million metric tonne, 20.415 MT during the same period in the previous financial year. During the quarter, the company has settled the liability for entry tax in the state of Haryana, which was about Rs 2,808.05 crore.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU