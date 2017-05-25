IOC's Q4 net profit jumps 85% to Rs 3,720 cr on high inventory gains

State-run Corporation has posted 85.5 per cent net profit in the fourth quarter that ended in 2017 due to higher refiner margin and inventory gains.

Net profits for the January- quarter stood at Rs 3,720.62 crore as against Rs 2005.89 crore during the same period last year.

The company has also posted a 25 per cent rise in its total income that stood at Rs 1,24,344.6 crore as against Rs 99,460.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Meanwhile, IOC's net profit zoomed by 70 per cent to Rs 19,106.4crore in FY17 from Rs 11,242.23 crore in the previous financial year.

"The profit was higher mainly because of inventory gains, higher refining margins and operational efficiencies. We had an inventory gain of about Rs 2,634 crore during the fourth quarter against an inventory loss of Rs 3,417 crore during the January- quarter last year," said B Ashok,chairman of IOC.

Company's average gross refining margin (GRM) stood at $7.77 per barrel in FY17 as against $5.06 per barrel in the previous financial year. The board has recommended a finald ividend of Rs 1 per equity share, in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share to be paid during the year.

During 2016-17, IOC sold 83.49 million tonnes (mt) of products, including exports. While the company's refining throughput for FY17 stood at 65.191 mt, the throughput of pipeline network stood at 82.49 mt during the same period.



GST impact

According to the company, the decision to keep crude oil, natural gas, petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime is expected to cost the industries Rs 5,000 crore.

"Because of the exclusion of these products from GST, we will suffer an additional cost of Rs 5,000 crore, as 70 per cent of our products will not be covered within the GST regime," said A K Sharma, Director (Finance).

Petroleum products outside GST will come under the current taxation structure, including excise duty, central sales tax and state value-added tax. At one hand, while they will have to pay 18 per cent GST on procurement of various goods, it will not be able to claim input tax credit on the products they sell. As per industry estimates, the overall impact of GST on the petroleum sector will amount to Rs 25,000 crore.

Meanwhile, IOC has lined up capital expenditure of Rs 20,736 crore in FY18 as compared to Rs14,359 crore in FY17. Company had also spent Rs 6,400 crore on the acquisition of the Vankor block in Russia- an investment not factored in the FY17 figure.