IOCL to lay Rs 10 bn pipeline to evacuate products from Paradip refinery

For evacuating products from its refinery, plans to lay a 330-kilometre pipeline from to via Somnathpur (in Balasore).

The board has given the first stage approval for the project, which is likely to be developed in two stages. In the first stage, the detailed engineering will be done. The pipeline project will see an investment of Rs 10.81 billion and out of it Rs 7.22 billion will be invested in

“The products (high-speed diesel), motor spirit and kerosene will be evacuated from the refinery for delivery at the oil depots”, said P C Choubey, executive director, South Eastern Region Pipelines (SERPL),

IOCL's 15 mtpa capacity refinery at is spread over an area of 3,345 acres with an estimated cost of Rs 345.55 billion. The refinery can process 100 per cent high sulphur and heavy crude oil to produce various petroleum products like petrol and diesel of BS-IV quality, kerosene, aviation turbine fuel, propylene, sulphur and petroleum coke. It is also designed to produce Euro-V premium quality motor spirit and other green auto fuel variants for export.



is set to become the first state in eastern India to have all the pipelines in the hydrocarbon chain ranging from crude oil to petroleum products, LPG and natural gas.

IOCL, under the aegis of South Eastern Region Pipelines (SERPL), Bhubaneswar, intends to lay 356 kilometres long first natural gas pipeline in the eastern part of India from Dhamra Port to and for the dedicated supply of natural gas to and refineries for captive consumption. The proposed pipeline will be built at a cost of Rs 13.45 billion.

Similarly, will also have two more product pipelines for transportation of petroleum products like high-speed diesel, motor spirit, superior kerosene oil from the refinery.

It has already commissioned its Rs 18 billion Paradip-Raipur-Ranchi pipeline (PRRPL) for evacuation of products from refinery while it has started work for laying of its Rs 23.21 billion Paradip-Hyderabad pipelines.

On the transportation of LPG, is set to commission its proposed Paradip-Durgapur LPG pipeline latest by August this year.

Since 2009, is also running the — crude oil pipeline system to transport oil from to and refineries.

