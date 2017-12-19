IoT startup KaHa raises $4.5 mn

Early-stage venture capitalist on Tuesday announced that it had successfully participated in a round of fundraising for KaHa, a Singapore-based consumer (Internet of Things) company.

The funding was led by Metals International with the participation of Jungle Ventures, Spring Seeds Capital, Singapore, and existing investor

A total of $4.5 million is invested in The new investments will help drive the company's expansion plans. The part of funds will also be invested in the resource, product development, infrastructure and research and development. Founded in 2015, it has offices in Singapore, Bengaluru, Shenzhen and Switzerland.

The company also announced a partnership with Titan. provides platform and solutions for smart wearables and watches. Recently Titan launched its first offering on platform, the "Titan WE" smartwatches for the woman.

provides fully-customisable, end-to-end smart wearables solutions that can be plugged into any stage of the value chain.

Their products include electronics design, PCBA, an application framework for iOS and Android, cloud services, data analytics and smart after sales service tools - allowing to incorporate the latest technology without breaking the bank.

has also partnered with MHA Geneva, a Swiss luxury accessories manufacturer to enter European market for further business expansion. Its platforms, COVE and are powering Titan smart range with both working jointly towards a vision of making seamless technology integration with world-class design. Its aims are to bring freedom and security to urban women, by utilising KaHa's unique safety, wellness and health functions.

Commenting on the development, Pawan Gandhi, Founder and chief executive officer (CEO), said, " is a technology company which provides end-to-end solutions to its brand partners to achieve world-class smart products. Our IP in both software and hardware come with a state-of-the-art social platform. is ready to meet the growing needs of this wearables global market. Consumers across Asia, Europe and North America are some of the most tech-savvy in the world, and our R&D is focused on anticipating their needs and wants in this fast-developing field".

is a game-changing platform with inbuilt elements for rapid expansion and unique services offered to consumers guided by strong analytics architecture framework. The company partnerships with Metal & Titan shall provide with an advantage to create disruption in the domain and capture the consumer imagination." Sunil K Goyal, Founder & CEO, Venture Capital which was the initial lead investor for in the Pre-Series A investment round said.