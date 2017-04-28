iPhone 8 leaks reveal dual-camera, no rear Touch ID: More details here

As we head towards the announcement of next generation Apple iPhones, more rumours in the form of benchmark scores, concept photos and videos have started emerging.

The latest leaks of schematics, revealed by a noted tipster -- Benjamin Geskin, displayed the internals in all its glory. Also, the leak confirms that the (fingerprint sensor), which was touted to move to the back of iPhone 8, is no more there at the back or at the front.





Here is a list of features that have been making the rounds about iPhone 8:

Variants

According to speculation, Apple is currently testing at least 10 prototypes of the so-called with different screen sizes, camera set-ups, battery capacities and display resolutions. The tipster also leaked the live images of the that revealed some interesting facts about the upcoming anniversary edition iPhone, which is speculated to launch later this year.

Eventually, according to the reports, the company could launch at least three new devices. Two of those could be upgraded versions of the current iPhone models, while one might be the anniversary edition model that would set the tone for future iPhones.

Display

The anniversary edition of is speculated to feature a large curved OLED display. According to reports, the could feature a display covering the entire front side of the phone.The earpiece, sensors and front camera might move behind the display. It is, however, difficult to understand how the company will make that possible.

If Apple covers the entire front with the display, it will reduce the size remarkably – something that the tech community has been suggesting for a long time, considering that the top and bottom bezels on the iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 series are huge.

Camera

In the iPhone 7 Plus, Apple utilised a dual-camera set-up and that received good reviews and appreciation from most industry experts. With the anniversary edition, the camera could be the real deal. According to speculation, the new might come with a dual-camera set-up at the rear but in a vertical position. Also, the front-facing camera could see a change and the might possess a dual lens set-up at the front.

The interesting bit in the rumours is that the new camera set-up in the could have an advanced depth of field enhancements, coupled with an augmented reality (AR) support.



Design, Processor and Operating system

According to speculation, the might feature a compact stainless steel body with seamless curved sides and a slim build. The new processor that will tick the is speculated to be manufactured on a 10-nanometer production process.

The recent leak about the processor reveals that the SoC would be a real powerhouse. As per the leaks, the multi-core performance of the new SoC could clock 8975 score on the Geekbench 4 test.

It is also rumoured that Apple is tuning iOS 11 in a way that the operating system seamlessly functions with the hardware. Given that the is not the first in the market -- Samsung is already acing the game with its latest Galaxy S8 and S8+ devices – it is for Apple to see how well the iOS can be made to use hardware to reflect the prowess of software.