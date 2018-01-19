iPhone slowdown: South Korean group files complaint against Apple CEO Cook

A South Korean group has filed a criminal complaint against Inc over slower devices, after probes in into allegations the firm had deliberately shortened the life of its handsets.

is already facing lawsuits in the and elsewhere over accusations of having defrauded users by slowing down devices without warning to compensate for poor battery performance and to push clients into buying new phones.

The South Korean group, for Sovereignty, in its complaint submitted on Thursday accused of destruction of property and fraud.

"For the sake of its loyal fans, has to take responsibility over the slowing iPhones," Park Soon-jang, an official at the group told by phone on Friday.

The group also represents about 120 plaintiffs in a civil damage suit against filed earlier this month.

The Central District Prosecutors' Office declined to comment when asked if it would launch an investigation into following the complaint from the group.

Korea, the US tech firm's South Korean subsidiary, was not immediately available for comment.

The California-based company acknowledged in December that software can slow down some phones with battery problems and apologised for the issue.

However, it said it would never do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any product.

will release a that will allow users to turn off a feature that slows down when batteries are low on charge, Cook told ABC News on Wednesday.

Italy's antitrust body said on Thursday it had opened a probe into allegations that and used to slow their and push clients into buying new handsets.

A French has also launched a preliminary investigation into Apple's alleged deception and planned obsolescence of its products.