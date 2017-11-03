iPhone X: A design upgrade worth its eye-popping price tag

Apple’s iPhone X (Rs 1.02 lakh for 256 GB) dazzled in the sunlight. The silver review unit looked all chrome and glass. The power/lock switch seemed bigger and placed lower than it is on the iPhone 8/8 Plus, while the most significant change was the absence of the home button. Also, the rear dual camera setup is vertical. The all-screen phone is a little bigger and heavier than my iPhone 6s, but the 5.8-inch screen is the biggest seen on any iPhone. ALSO READ: Flipkart, Amazon help Apple double its revenue in India I set up Face ID by scanning my face twice ...