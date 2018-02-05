iPhones, Apple watches get costlier after Budget 2018 raises import duty

Apple, the Cupertino, US-based technology company that produces iPhones among other top products, has increased iPhones prices in India. The move comes after the government announced in Union Budget 2018-19 an increase in the import duty on mobile phones to 20 per cent from 15 per cent. The revised prices of iPhones came into effect from Monday, February 5, 2018. The new prices are as follows: iPhone X The iPhone X was launched at Rs 89,000 for the base model with 64 GB internal storage. After price revision, the anniversary-edition smartphone has become dearer by 3 per cent and is now available for purchase at Rs 95,390. The premium variant, with 256 GB storage, which was launched at Rs 1,02,000, has seen 3.2 per cent price increase and is now retailing at Rs 1,08,930. iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Apple’s flagship iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have also got price revisions. The iPhone 8 now costs Rs 67,940 and Rs 81,500 for 64GB and 256GB, respectively. The iPhone 8 Plus now costs Rs 77,560 and Rs 91,110 for 64GB and 256GB, respectively.

iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

The iPhone 7 now costs Rs 52,370 and Rs 61,560 for 32GB and 128GB storage, respectively. The price of the iPhone 7 Plus has increased to Rs 62,840 and Rs 72,060 for 32GB and 128GB, respectively.

iPhone 6, and Plus

The now costs Rs 31,900 for 32 GB storage variant, while the prices of the have risen to Rs 42,900 and Rs 52,100 for the 32GB and 128GB storage models, respectively. The premium Plus, with 32 GB storage, is now available for Rs 52,240

Apart from the iPhones, India has also increased the price of its smart watches. The Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm and 42 mm now cost Rs 32,380 and Rs 34,410, respectively.

The iPhone SE, the only smartphone being manufactured in India, has seen no price revision.