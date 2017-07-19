IPL sponsorship: India Cements to continue promoting CSK after comeback

Cement manufacturer Cements has said that the company is looking at continuing its brand association with the erstwhile Indian Premier League (IPL) champion (CSK), to build its brand. The company said that it is strengthening its brand building programmes in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, its major markets, through sponsorship in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), the regional version of

"We have been a sponsor for the brand till it was suspended and we want to continue to be on the back of their jersey in future. It gives us reach across the country," said Rakesh Singh, Executive President, Cements.

The Chennai franchise was suspended for two years from by Justice R M in 2015, as it convicted Gurunath Meiyappan, son-in-law of Srinivasan as guilty of betting. Rajasthan Royals, another team was also suspended along with it. There were also allegations related to the conflict of interest of Srinivasan owning the brand while he was the head of BCCI. Srinivasan, who was also heading the ICC, is currently not in both the ICC and BCCI management.

In May, 2015, the franchise rights of was transferred to a separate entity- the Ltd (CSKCL). has been one of the major brands in the in the past, according to studies.

Kasi Viswanathan, Consultant Sports, Cements and former Secretary, TNCA said the inaugural ceremony of the second edition of TNPL in Chennai will be sponsored by Ltd. The firm has plans of engaging in a lot of promotional activities, besides using the event as a curtain raiser for the return of the brand to IPL, next year. The two-year ban on ended on July 14, this year.

Commenting on the brand building activities of Cements, Singh said that the company has identified opportunities for building royalty of its dealers, stockists, masons, contractors, engineers, through the TNPL event. The brand has been associated with the TNPL since last year and is looking to reach out and connect with 350 dealers operating within the state this year. Apart from this, it is also eyeing to build its brand by increasing its connect with its customers, masons and staff located in the neighbouring state of Kerala as well.

Tamil Nadu is a core market for Cements, accounting for around 52 to 60 per cent of its total sales. By the end of this year's TNPL event, the company's marketing expenditure would have gone up by 10 per cent a year, which would translate into an increase of around Rs 4-5 crore on an annual basis.