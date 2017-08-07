Irdai directs LIC to reduce stakes in L&T, ITC to 15% by Dec 2018

The Insurance
Regulatory and Development Authority (Irdai) has asked the country’s largest insurer, Life Insurance
Corporation (LIC), to reduce its stakes in L&T
and ITC
to 15 per cent by December 2018.
However, in companies
where LIC
has strategic investments, like Corporation Bank and LIC
Housing Finance, it does not have to reduce its stakes to 15 per cent or less.
LIC
could continue its strategic investment in other companies
beyond 15 per cent as usual, particularly in Corporation Bank and LIC
Housing Finance, said Irdai
member Nilesh Sathe on the sidelines of the CII’s 19th Insurance
Summit.
The regulator has not asked LIC
to sell its stakes in these two companies
immediately as it will cause volatility in the market. Moreover, the regulator would extend the time by a year for LIC
to reduce its stakes in these two companies
if it needed more time to do so, said Sathe.
According to filings with the BSE, the state-owned life
insurer held about 16.25 per cent in ITC
and 17.97 per cent in L&T
in June 2017. The ITC
stock closed 0.27 per cent lower at Rs 280 per share and the L&T
share closed flat at Rs 1,178 per share on Monday.
Earlier, speaking at the summit, Irdai
Chairman T S Vijayan said though the Indian insurance
industry was witnessing rapid growth of in various segments, the concern was penetration. “What we have to see is how many people are taking advantage of insurance
cover,” he said.
Even if technology was adopted extensively, the distribution of insurance
products needed a “human touch”, Vijayan said. However, he added, agent requirement depended on a company’s growth strategy.
Digitisation or technology could not solve the problem of fraud, said LIC
Chairman V K Sharma. A technology-human matrix capturing individual behavioural data was needed to prevent fraud, he added.
