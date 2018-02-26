Is Tiger Balm set for a big leap in India with Alkem as its rider?

Tiger Balm, the 100-year-old Singapore-headquartered pain relief brand, is overhauling its image and refashioning the product to appeal to the young as it looks to expand its footprint with its new Indian partner, Alkem Laboratories.

However, this is not the first time that the brand has sought a larger presence in the country; its two previous partnerships with CavinKare and Elder Pharmaceuticals did not go too far, and the question now is, will the brand prove to be third-time lucky in a country where it has had an iconic status for almost half a century? Tiger Balm ...