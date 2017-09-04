Ishaat Hussain retires from TCS board

IT major (TCS) on Monday said its Director has retired from the company's board.



Hussain had served as interim Chairman at from November last year amid the boardroom battle between Tata Sons and Cyrus Mistry.



In February this year, he was succeeded by TCS' former CEO taking over as the Chairman." has ceased to be a director of the company with effect from September 3, 2017, as per the retirement age policy for directors of the company," said in a BSE filing today.Last week, he retired from boards of and Voltas.added that shareholders of had, at its 21st annual general meeting on June 17, 2016, had approved Hussain's appointment as a Director up to September 2, 2017."The board and management place on record their appreciation for the contribution made by during his tenure with the company," it added.Hussain, who has also worked with Tata Steel, had joined the board of Tata Sons as an Executive Director in July 1999 and then took charge as Finance Director in July 2000.Apart from Tata Sons, he had served on the boards of several Tata like Tata Teleservices and Titan Industries.

