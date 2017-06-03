iSPIRT sees dissent rising after Sharad Sharma's lax treatment

India's software products lobby group has seen members exit, including CEO over governance failure after co-founder last week admitted to using anonymous accounts to troll anti- activists.



These members were unhappy with governance failure at and the kid glove treatment towards Sharma after he was exposed by Kiran Jonnalagadda, founder of Hasgeek, a platform for technology professionals.

Nadhani confirmed that he had quit but did not offer any further comment on the issue.

The guidelines and compliance committee (IGCC) that was setup to investigate into the issue, barred Sharma from interacting with the public on behalf of for four months. Sharma also acknowledged that 'Sudham' a programme inside to troll anti- activists has been dissolved.

A member of who did not want to be named said that the organisation was currently collecting feedback from its volunteers but had not arrived at a decision yet. The committee's decision which was communicated to the 200 odd members of was greeted with a flurry of angry responses.

Some members have questioned the group's obsession with blindly promoting and India Stack, saying it was a diversion from iSPIRT's original intent of promoting software products and building them in India. Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and architect of is a mentor to the volunteer grouping.

was formed as an alternate platform to promote homegrown software product firms after members led by Sharma split from NASSCOM in 2013, saying the Indian IT services lobby was too focused on IT Services companies

Sanjay Jain, a former product manager of Aadhaar, will set up a new communications framework at He said that the organisation did not have any official comment to offer on the developments apart from the IGCC panel's decision. Other senior members when contacted said they were not authorised to speak on the issue.

The issue sparked off when anti- activist Jonnalagadda wrote on blogging platform Medium on how he had worked out that Sharma was behind handles such as @Confident_India which made personal attacks on him and other activists. He alleged that the accounts were created using Sharma's personal mobile number, which Sharma denied at the time but later admitted he had done.

"No, the trolls are still there. The people who quit did it in protest. The trolls have hijacked iSpirt," wrote Jonnalagadda on his handle on Tuesday.