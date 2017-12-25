Israel's Super-Pharm in talks to buy Teva plant

Super-Pharm
would pay 60-80 million shekels ($17-23 million) and is prepared to commit to continue employing the factory’s 70 workers, said the source, who asked not to be named.
Teva
said this month it would cut its workforce by more than a quarter and give up many of its manufacturing plants
including the one in Ashdod
in a much-anticipated overhaul to help pay off its nearly $35 billion debt. Most of the Ashdod
plant’s operations involve preparing liquid medications for treatments in hospitals and homes, such as antibiotics and chemotherapy
as well as food
for premature babies.
Super-Pharm, which already operates laboratories providing custom-made treatments, did not confirm the talks but said it would be interested in a deal.
“Super-Pharm
would be happy to acquire Teva
Medical and integrate its workforce. The chain hopes to continue operations in this vital factory, which is responsible among other things for feeding premature babies in hospitals around the country,” Super-Pharm
said. A spokeswoman
for Teva, the world’s biggest maker of generic drugs, declined to comment.
Teva
workers have been protesting the planned layoffs at various Teva
facilities across the country.
