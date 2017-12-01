Isuzu Motors vehicles to cost more by up to Rs 1 lakh from Jan 2018

Isuzu Motors India on Friday said it will increase prices of its models by up to Rs 1 lakh from January 1, 2018.
The increase is expected to be between 3 and 4 per cent across the model range, Isuzu Motors India said in a statement.
"This means that the prices will go up by around Rs 15,000 on the D-Max (Regular Cab - Commercial Vehicle) to Rs 1 lakh on the premium SUV mu-X," it added.
The company sells models ranging from adventure utility vehicle V-Cross with price starting at Rs 13.31 lakh to premium SUV mu-X priced up to Rs 25.8 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
Last month, Skoda Auto India announced that will hike prices of its vehicles by 2-3 per cent across the entire model range from January 1.
The changing market conditions and various external economic factors are driving this price impact, it had said.
