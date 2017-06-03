Isuzu mu-X: Muscular allure

The moment I got my hands on the new Isuzu mu-X 4-wheel drive sports utility vehicle, I drove around the city looking to go off road. And when I found a patch of uneven, rocky dirt track, I shifted the knob on the floor console to 4X4H and simply stepped on the gas pedal. The mammoth vehicle was better than Rocky Balboa in the boxing ring. It took off on the beaten path with tremendous ease. The body roll was minimal and the suspension behaved perfectly, absorbing the bumps with ease. In the city, the ride was smooth and carefree. The ground clearance of this SUV stands at 220 ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?