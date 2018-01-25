JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Infosys, TCS join global tech-reskilling drive for 1 million workers
Business Standard

IT company Mphasis Oct-Dec quarter net profit up 7% at Rs 2.15 bn

The company's net profit stood at Rs 2 billion in the year-ago period, Mphasis said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mphasis

IT company Mphasis on Wednesday posted a 7.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2.14 billion for the quarter ended December 31. The company's net profit stood at Rs 2 billion in the year-ago period, Mphasis said in a statement. Mphasis' revenue from operations grew 8.1 per cent to Rs 16.6 billion in the said quarter from Rs 15.36 billion in the year-ago period. "With the knowledge that 'every business is a digital business', we are proactively providing a roadmap to enable our enterprise clients to reimagine their digital future," Mphasis CEO and Executive Director Nitin Rakesh said. The company saw new deal wins of $130 million (total contract value) in Direct International business, of which 83 per cent in focus areas of Digital, NextGen and Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) services. Mphasis said its direct international revenue grew 5.5 per cent year-on-year, while Direct Core revenue was up 9.5 per cent y-o-y.

First Published: Thu, January 25 2018. 01:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements