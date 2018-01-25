IT company Mphasis Oct-Dec quarter net profit up 7% at Rs 2.15 bn

IT company on Wednesday posted a 7.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2.14 billion for the quarter ended December 31. The company's net profit stood at Rs 2 billion in the year-ago period, said in a statement. Mphasis' revenue from operations grew 8.1 per cent to Rs 16.6 billion in the said quarter from Rs 15.36 billion in the year-ago period. "With the knowledge that 'every is a digital business', we are proactively providing a roadmap to enable our enterprise clients to reimagine their digital future," said. The company saw new deal wins of $130 million (total contract value) in Direct International business, of which 83 per cent in focus areas of Digital, NextGen and Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) services. said its direct international revenue grew 5.5 per cent year-on-year, while Direct Core revenue was up 9.5 per cent y-o-y.