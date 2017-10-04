IT firms change hiring strategy

IT services companies are starting to hire engineers off campus as they see less demand for entry- to mid-level jobs with increasing digitisation of services. Fresh information technology graduates are also being invited for off campus walk-in interviews to fill positions of junior engineers. At least three IT services firms — IBM, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Mindtree — have officially announced their off campus recruitment drives this month. While IBM and Mindtree have invited applications for roles in India, TCS will hire fresh graduates for Singapore and ...