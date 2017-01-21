IT firms log on to 'Hire American'

Nasscom and govt to campaign with Trump administration, saying Indian firms were net job creators

Nasscom and govt to campaign with Trump administration, saying Indian firms were net job creators

India’s software industry may face short-term business challenges with US President Donald Trump making his election rhetoric of hiring locals a policy priority in his inaugural speech. The industry, however, points out the US could lose its competitiveness without the help of Indian service firms. Large Indian firms such as Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Wipro have stepped up local hiring and are reducing the number of software engineers being sent to the US on H1B visas. “We are aligned with the idea of creating jobs in the US. The Indian IT ...

Ayan Pramanik & Karan Choudhury