IT firms log on to 'Hire American'

India’s software industry may face short-term business challenges with US President Donald Trump making his election rhetoric of hiring locals a policy priority in his inaugural speech. The industry, however, points out the US could lose its competitiveness without the help of Indian service firms. Large Indian firms such as Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Wipro have stepped up local hiring and are reducing the number of software engineers being sent to the US on H1B visas. “We are aligned with the idea of creating jobs in the US. The Indian IT ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?