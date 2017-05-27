IT forum petitions against Wipro

The Bengaluru chapter of the Forum of IT Employees
(FITE) has filed a petition to the Karnataka labour department against IT services major Wipro
over allegations of “forceful resignation”. FITE
claimed senior employees
of the company, including project managers, were “called by the management and forced to apply for resignation” and they were “branded as non-performers”.
“Employees
who challenged such illegal terminations are repeatedly intimidated by the management until they resign. FITE
Bengaluru chapter has brought this issue to the notice of the Deputy Labour Commissioner and has filed a petition disputing the decision taken by Wipro
to terminate the employment of its member,” said the forum in a note.
Wipro
has, however, maintained any separation may have been a result of rigorous performance appraisal that the company
has put in place in line with its business strategy.
The company
didn’t respond to queries sent by Business Standard immediately.
FITE
has already approached labour commissions in Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune on allegations over “forced layoff” at Cognizant.
