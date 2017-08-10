IT layoffs: 11 Tech Mahindra employees file petition, move labour court

Forum for IT on Thursday said as many as 11 disputes over done by had been moved to the after labour authorities failed to mediate between the contending parties.



The affected have filed petitions under section 2A of the Industrial Disputes Act, FITE Coordinator Elavarasan Raja told PTI.



According to section 2A of the Act, any dismissal of an individual workman is to deemed to be an industrial dispute.Responding to the development, said, "We don't comment on matters which are sub-judice."Last month, Mahindra Groups' Chairman Anand Mahindra had tendered apology over the manner in which an employee of was asked to quit.He apologised after an audio clip went viral, which purportedly involved a conversation with an HR executive of the company asking an employee to put in his papers by next morning, as part of the corporate decision.ranks fifth in the tally of Indian IT firms by At the end of December 2016, the company had over1.17 lakhThere have also been reports of mass by various even though the industry has consistently denied the allegations.The have termed as part of normal business decisions, but many believe that these are directed more towards controlling costs.US-based had also rolled out a voluntary separation programme for directors, associate VPs and senior VPs, offering them 6-9 months ofWipro, too, had asked about 600 to leave as part of its annual "performance appraisal" earlier this year.FITE Vice President Vasumathi said it is sad that the have been violating the laws under the IndustrialDisputes Act and alleged that their key motive appeared to be just making profits."The termination and have not only affected the but also their families," Vasumathi said.