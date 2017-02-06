IT may struggle to maintain higher margins as uncertainty looms large

Indian IT service players are bracing themselves for tough times ahead, as potential visa restrictions add to their existing woes, such as, transition towards automation and pressure on of traditional services.

This would impact business as customers put off projects until there is some clarity regarding visas and the outsourcing of work to countries such as India. The $150 billion software services industry, which generates more than two-thirds of its revenue through exports in markets like the US and Europe, may have to relook its cost structure to maintain a higher margin.

Indian firms such as Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Cognizant, Wipro, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra firms are also seeing a major shift in the use of technology that ranges from legacy maintenance services to cloud, robotic process automation and analytics, among others. Even if some of the major are mulling to focus more on offshore services, the shift in technology would require their employees to be on-site and close to the customer.

This double-whammy is likely to only increase the cost of delivery, thereby, putting the higher margin at risk.

The seems to be facing the brunt of political decision in the US and imoact of technology disruption. firm Tech Mahindra has postponed appraisal cycle for its employees with more than six years of experience.

"Though the strict visa legislation implementation still looks hazy, the is passing through an uncertain time given the technology disruption and automation. Any for H1B visa-holders will certainly create pressures on margin. Indian players will have to embrace digital technologies to offset the challenges with political uncertainty in the US or other markets," said Dinesh Goel, Partner at research firm ISG.

Meanwhile, third quarter results of like TCS and clearly indicate faster growth of in emerging areas like robotics, cloud-based services and other digital services. However, this growth is not enough to offset the fall in traditional such as building applications and maintaining them on remote servers.

This, coupled with the additional cost of sending people on H1-B visa or hiring locally, will certainly hit the of top IT firms that now range between 23-26 per cent.

"The proposed legislation primarily impacts the on-shore talent model and not the firms with global in-house centers (GIC's). We see the impact of the proposed legislation as primarily affecting the cost structure of the third party providers' on-shore cost," said Peter Bendor-Samuel, chief executive of Everest Group, a global technology research firm.

What adds to the woes is the possibility of an executive order on with a focus on the issue of of H1-B visa holders. Last week, the Bloomberg had reported that Trump's administration has drafted an executive order seeking to revamp the work-visa programmes for technology that hire tens of thousands of employees each year.

If implemented, the reforms could force wholesale changes at Indian such as and Wipro, and deter American like Microsoft Corp, Amazon Inc and Apple Inc from recruiting. would have to try to hire Americans first and if they recruit foreign workers, priority would be given to the most highly paid, the report added.

Bendor-Samuel believes the Indian software service providers would reduce the number of application for H1B and L1 visas as they will have to cope with the law and reduce cost at the same time.

"The likely result of this is that the H1B dependent service providers face the prospect of increasing landed cost which will likely level the playing field by eliminating the cost advantage they currently hold over the non H1B dependent companies. This will likely create headwinds for firms such as Cognizant, and Wipro," he said.

Measures like stopping appraisal of employees or discontinuance of forecasting growth numbers could be short-term fixes, said Pareekh Jain of HfS Research. "What long-term strategies Indian firms adopt to offset these challenges are something to be seen."