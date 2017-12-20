It's business as usual for Max hospital after stay on licence cancellation

-
Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh resumed its operations on Wednesday, days after its licence was cancelled by the city government for declaring a live newborn baby dead.
The hospital said the operation was resumed after the Court of Finance Commissioner on Tuesday put on hold the government's December 8 order.
"We are fully focussed on providing quality care to all our patients and honouring our commitment of ensuring free treatment to the economically weaker sections of the society," a hospital statement said.
The hospital had appealed to the appellate authority to revoke the cancellation of the licence.
The Delhi government on December 8 cancelled the 250-bedded hospital's licence after its doctors on November 30 declared a premature newborn baby dead. He was found alive when his parents took his body for final rites.
The baby died a week later due to "infection and other medical problems".
