JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Vodafone launches Itel A20 4G smartphone; 'effective price' Rs 1,590
Business Standard

It's business as usual for Max hospital after stay on licence cancellation

The hospital had appealed to the appellate authority to revoke the cancellation of the licence

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Top level rejig at Max Group after Max India Ltd demerger

Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh resumed its operations on Wednesday, days after its licence was cancelled by the city government for declaring a live newborn baby dead.

The hospital said the operation was resumed after the Court of Finance Commissioner on Tuesday put on hold the government's December 8 order.

"We are fully focussed on providing quality care to all our patients and honouring our commitment of ensuring free treatment to the economically weaker sections of the society," a hospital statement said.

The hospital had appealed to the appellate authority to revoke the cancellation of the licence.

The Delhi government on December 8 cancelled the 250-bedded hospital's licence after its doctors on November 30 declared a premature newborn baby dead. He was found alive when his parents took his body for final rites.

The baby died a week later due to "infection and other medical problems".
First Published: Wed, December 20 2017. 13:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements