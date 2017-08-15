It's consumer focus that builds successful firms, big or small

In the last decade, two home-grown companies — Flipkart and IndiGo — have redefined services that have become the benchmark for consumers. Captain Gopinath’s Air Deccan, not IndiGo, was the first low-cost airline in India. But IndiGo redefined flying for consumers, bringing in an assembly line approach to ensure on time performance and connect crucial routes, which became the benchmark that passengers expected airlines to deliver. The same goes for Flipkart. It is not the first e-commerce company, there were dozens before it. Flipkart’s customer ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?