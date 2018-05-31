It's F&B that keeps cash register ringing at luxury hotels, not room tariff

A hotel business is not just about rooms. Top luxury are getting as much as fifty per cent or even higher revenue contribution from their fast-growing food & beverage (F&B) division. This segment had come under pressure when the Supreme Court issued an order banning the sale of liquor at outlets within 500 metres of a highway. Eight months later it was clarified that the order did not apply to cities and municipal areas.

like Taj, Novotel and Radisson are getting a significant share of revenues from their business, in many cases as much as 50 per cent. This segment is thriving on the growing banqueting business that depends on weddings, social events and conferences as well as in-house guests and walk-in customers. After facing a setback during the highway liquor ban, the revenues have once again picked up.

French hotel company Accor’s 670-room Pullman-Novotel hotel complex in Delhi’s Aerocity gets as much as 50 per cent of its revenues from the business. The complex has a total of six outlets. Besides the resident and walk-in guests, the F&B division also gets sizable revenue from the banquets in the complex that caters to events. Of the 800-odd staff in the complex, about 250 are in the F&B segment.

“F&B is not an addition to the room. In many cases, the room is an addition to F&B,” said Tristan Beau De Lomenie, director of operations at Accor‘s luxury in India. He said the high F&B revenue is typical of India, especially in luxury hotels which have a higher F&B contribution. “F&B is now one of the most important elements when you develop a hotel. This business gives a good margin of 50-60 per cent. The liquor ban was a disaster for F&B revenue,” he added.

Accor’s Fairmont hotel in Mumbai is also getting approximately half of its revenues from the F&B business. On an average, the group’s hotels in India get sixty per cent of revenues from rooms and the rest from Lomenie said the company has not hired a single expat chef for its F&B outlets and added that focus is to source most food ingredients locally.

The capital’s iconic Hotel, which is undergoing an auction process, gets about 55 per cent of the Rs 2.2 billion (approximately) revenue from its F&B division and 45 per cent from rooms. The hotel has as many as seven F&B outlets.

Raj Rana, CEO (South Asia), Radisson Hotel Group, said, on an average, the group’s hotels in India get as much as 50 per cent revenue from F&B. “In international markets, rooms have a bigger pie in revenue and it goes up to 70 per cent or even more. It is also because room tariffs are higher outside India. In India, while tariffs are low, the rising trend of conventions, social events, weddings contribute significantly to F&B business”. He said the hotels need guests who use all facilities of the hotels including F&B outlets and not just rooms. “The money spent by per guest in the hotel is more important than the average room rate”. F&B revenue was down to 35-40 per cent during the highway liquor ban, he said.