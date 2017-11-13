IT sector back on investors' radar

The information technology (IT) sector is returning to the reckoning of investors, with the recent rise in crude oil and metal prices raising question marks over the earnings trajectory of domestic manufacturers and retail lenders. Brent crude oil’s spot price has gained five per cent in the current month and is up 125 per cent from the 2016 low. Analysts say any further rise will put the rupee under pressure and translate to higher input and energy costs for domestic manufacturers and consumer goods companies. A weaker rupee, however, allows IT exporters ...