IT sector has a total revenue of Rs 8.4 lakh cr: Govt

The Indian has its presence in 200 cities of 86 countries across the world and employs 37 lakh people while having a rollover of Rs 8.4 lakh crore, the was informed on Friday.

Minister for Electronics and IT said the number of professionals employed in the sector is projected to grow to 43 lakh by 2019.

"The has provided direct employment to 2 lakh people last year, out of which one-third are women," the Minister said, adding that the sector also provided indirect employment to one crore people.

During Question Hour in the Upper House, Prasad also said that, of late, was also emerging as an electronic manufacturing hub and the country has received proposals to the tune of Rs 1.26 lakh crore.

"In the last year and a half, as many as 72 mobile manufacturing units have come into the country, of which 42 are mobile manufacturing and 30 mobile component manufacturing units, who have in all provided employment to two lakh people," he said.

The Minister said in order to create more skilled manpower in the country to cater to the demand, the government was encouraging more training to professionals and the IITs, IIITs and other institutions were also helping in this regard and a synergy was being created.

Prasad said the states and the central government have to move together in this regard and the Centre will provide all support to states, whatever is required.