IT spending in general is higher and will not come down: HCL Tech CFO

Laying the groundwork much before its peers and clarity in decision making has helped India's fourth largest software exporter HCL Technologies, stay ahead in the game. Seeing yet another profitable quarter, Anil Chanana, Chief Financial Officer, HCL Technologies, believes that while other are catching up on the overseas game now, his company has been able to ace it. Chanana also tells Karan Choudhury that customer confidence is at an all time high and globally they are in a much more comfortable position that their peers.

Edited excerpts of the interview:

Which all sectors are you seeing the growth coming from in US?

Financial services, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences are growing significantly, retail is growing for us. We are all into the mode-two and mode-three type of services. I think it is all around, I do not see any sector that is not growing. Some segments such as oil and gas services, telecom, some consolidation or some projects have come to an end which is leading to some sort of an exit, but generally there has been growth all around.

How is the customer confidence at this point? Do you see them investing in multimillion dollar deals?

Customer wants to repurpose their spend. The customer wants to understand how much he has to transform his company's architecture and how much can they reduce the business cost. They want to simplify processes, introduce efficiency in the business, serve their clientele better and faster. The IT spending in general is higher it has not come down.

How is your cyber security arm shaping your business now?



It is an area which we address as a business now, earlier it was part of the other offerings. We have made significant investments there and have set up a number of cyber security command centres in which we track hack incidents.

Giant tech such as Microsoft are investing in Indian e-commerce players such as Flipkart and there are reports of them thinking of putting money in Ola. Do you have an investment strategy there?

We have done some investments. We are investing in which are relevant for our business. We have also made some venture investments, more directed towards the technology side. We won't be investing in Flipkarts of the world.

How is automation helping margins? Are there any conversations happening around job losses caused by automation?

Automation has not only helping our margins but every client of ours. We are helping him reduce the cost of business. That is what we do. It is a win-win situation for everyone. As far as job losses are concerned, I think the whole talk is exaggerated. People are trying to make too much out of it. Automation has existed for long.

A few quarters have passed since Brexit and there are things happening in US? Is the industry clear of the impact now?

As far as Brexit is concerned, people are not clear what it would it would lead to. Industry and customers alike the clarity is missing on how it is going to impact the business. As far as US is concerned, I have not seen any political impact of it. It is business as usual.

What is giving you the confidence to project double digit growth, when the industry is talking about single digits?

It is about the strategy we have opted for. HCL design is different, we are not a mass company which will say that we will hire 10,000 people in US. That is not a statement we will make, because that is not we are. Most of the work is execution, more outcome and output based. Not only US, we are present in multiple countries where we have done a bunch of local hiring. Our onsite presence is significantly higher. We set up the foundation in foreign shores earlier than others and that is the reason believe that we are a trusted partner as they have seen us being there.