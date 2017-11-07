IT top 5 stay logged into traditional services

Here is a paradox. Demand for digital services — delivered through cloud technology and artificial intelligence — is growing at a smart clip of 30 to 50 per cent. Yet, India’s top five IT services firms, which account for 20 per cent of India’s $117 billion software exports, continue to draw the bulk of their revenues from traditional services of building applications and maintaining them on servers in their premises. At the end of the July-September quarter, Wipro is the only one among large services firms to have touched nearly one-fourth of revenue ...