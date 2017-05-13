IT union calls strike in Chennai against unjustified dismissal of employees

The New Democratic Labour Front (NDLF) IT Wing, a trade union, is planning to conduct a march next week against what it calls an unjustified dismissal of by IT firms. It is looking to represent around 20 who have been dismissed from various IT firms with the Tamil Nadu labour department.

The organisation alleged they have information that firms, including Cognizant, Wirpo, Tech Mahindra, IBM and Capegemini, are sending out large number of workers.

“We have been contacted by of many of these and in solidarity we are planning to conduct a demonstration from 5-7 pm on May 18 at Old Mahabalipuram Road, the IT hub in the city,” said Kumar S, a member of the wing said.

The union alleges that while the central and state governments provide various subsidies and incentives to corporate houses, the are cutting jobs for more profit.

It is also planning to register the union in various states. Besides from Chennai and Coimbatore, those from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai and Kolkata are being organised for legal and mass campaigns.

The move comes when another grouping in Hyderabad, The Forum for IT Employees, has gone to the Telangana labour department, representing workers of who were let gone.

has sought two weeks to respond to the Telangana labour commissioner.

It is also planning to file complaints with labour departments of other states, the forum members said.