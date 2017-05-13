Company
IT union calls strike in Chennai against unjustified dismissal of employees

Alleges while govt's providing incentives to corporate houses, cos are cutting jobs for more profit

Gireesh Babu  |  Chennai 

IT union strikes back against unjustified dismissal of employees

The New Democratic Labour Front (NDLF) IT Employees Wing, a trade union, is planning to conduct a protest march next week against what it calls an unjustified dismissal of employees by IT firms. It is looking to represent around 20 employees who have been dismissed from various IT firms with the Tamil Nadu labour department. 

The organisation alleged they have information that firms, including Cognizant, Wirpo, Tech Mahindra, IBM and Capegemini, are sending out large number of workers. 

“We have been contacted by employees of many of these companies and in solidarity we are planning to conduct a demonstration from 5-7 pm on May 18 at Old Mahabalipuram Road, the IT hub in the city,” said Kumar S, a member of the wing said.

The union alleges that while the central and state governments provide various subsidies and incentives to corporate houses, the companies are cutting jobs for more profit. 

It is also planning to register the union in various states. Besides employees from Chennai and Coimbatore, those from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai and Kolkata are being organised for legal and mass campaigns.

The move comes when another grouping in Hyderabad, The Forum for IT Employees, has gone to the Telangana labour department, representing workers of Cognizant who were let gone. 

Cognizant has sought two weeks to respond to the Telangana labour commissioner.

It is also planning to file complaints with labour departments of other states, the forum members said.

