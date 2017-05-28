Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Natural gas production no longer profitable business: ONGC
Business Standard

IT woes: FITE files petition against Wipro for 'forcing' techies to resign

FITE has already approached labour commissions in Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune

BS Reporter  |  Bengaluru 

IT forum petitions against Wipro

The Bengaluru chapter of the Forum of IT Employees (FITE) has filed a petition to the Karnataka labour department against IT services major Wipro over allegations of “forceful resignation”. FITE claimed senior employees of the company, including project managers, were “called by the management and forced to apply for resignation” and they were “branded as non-performers”.

Employees who challenged such illegal terminations are repeatedly intimidated by the management until they resign. FITE Bengaluru chapter has brought this issue to the notice of the Deputy Labour Commissioner and has filed a petition disputing the decision taken by Wipro to terminate the employment of its member,” said the forum in a note.

Wipro has, however, maintained any separation may have been a result of rigorous performance appraisal that the company has put in place in line with its business strategy.

The company didn’t respond to queries sent by Business Standard immediately.

FITE has already approached labour commissions in Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune on allegations over “forced layoff” at Cognizant.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

IT woes: FITE files petition against Wipro for 'forcing' techies to resign

FITE has already approached labour commissions in Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune

FITE has already approached labour commissions in Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune
The Bengaluru chapter of the Forum of IT Employees (FITE) has filed a petition to the Karnataka labour department against IT services major Wipro over allegations of “forceful resignation”. FITE claimed senior employees of the company, including project managers, were “called by the management and forced to apply for resignation” and they were “branded as non-performers”.

Employees who challenged such illegal terminations are repeatedly intimidated by the management until they resign. FITE Bengaluru chapter has brought this issue to the notice of the Deputy Labour Commissioner and has filed a petition disputing the decision taken by Wipro to terminate the employment of its member,” said the forum in a note.

Wipro has, however, maintained any separation may have been a result of rigorous performance appraisal that the company has put in place in line with its business strategy.

The company didn’t respond to queries sent by Business Standard immediately.

FITE has already approached labour commissions in Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune on allegations over “forced layoff” at Cognizant.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

IT woes: FITE files petition against Wipro for 'forcing' techies to resign

FITE has already approached labour commissions in Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune

The Bengaluru chapter of the Forum of IT Employees (FITE) has filed a petition to the Karnataka labour department against IT services major Wipro over allegations of “forceful resignation”. FITE claimed senior employees of the company, including project managers, were “called by the management and forced to apply for resignation” and they were “branded as non-performers”.

Employees who challenged such illegal terminations are repeatedly intimidated by the management until they resign. FITE Bengaluru chapter has brought this issue to the notice of the Deputy Labour Commissioner and has filed a petition disputing the decision taken by Wipro to terminate the employment of its member,” said the forum in a note.

Wipro has, however, maintained any separation may have been a result of rigorous performance appraisal that the company has put in place in line with its business strategy.

The company didn’t respond to queries sent by Business Standard immediately.

FITE has already approached labour commissions in Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune on allegations over “forced layoff” at Cognizant.

image
Business Standard
177 22