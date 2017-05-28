IT woes: FITE files petition against Wipro for 'forcing' techies to resign

The Bengaluru chapter of the (FITE) has filed a petition to the Karnataka labour department against IT services major over allegations of “forceful resignation”. claimed senior of the company, including project managers, were “called by the management and forced to apply for resignation” and they were “branded as non-performers”.

“ who challenged such illegal terminations are repeatedly intimidated by the management until they resign. Bengaluru chapter has brought this issue to the notice of the Deputy Labour Commissioner and has filed a petition disputing the decision taken by to terminate the employment of its member,” said the forum in a note.

has, however, maintained any separation may have been a result of rigorous performance appraisal that the has put in place in line with its business strategy.

The didn’t respond to queries sent by Business Standard immediately.

has already approached labour commissions in Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune on allegations over “forced layoff” at Cognizant.